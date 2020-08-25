WANTED: Suspect wanted for multiple felony warrants out of El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County are hoping the public can help them track down a man wanted for multiple felony warrants.

The suspect, Kevin Michael Chester, is pictured at the top of this article.

On Monday at about 11:15 p.m. a sheriff’s office lieutenant tried to stop a vehicle on Security Boulevard at Norman Drive. The suspect vehicle, described as an older-model maroon Toyota Corolla, didn’t stop. The suspect made “erratic maneuvers at a high rate of speed in a neighborhood,” according to the sheriff’s office. The lieutenant chose not to pursue. Eventually, the suspect pulled over on Everett Drive and started running on foot. The passenger was detained and questioned.

If you know the location of Chester, you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

