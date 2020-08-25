Staying Active: D-11 remote gym class and athletics plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Physical educators are getting creative on how to get students up and moving away from their computer screens.

Gym class is continuing amid e-learning. Some District 11 gym teachers are having live video classes, and some students will be asked to submit videos of them doing workouts for graded assignments. The district says the biggest thing they’re doing is getting families involved in these at-home physical education assignments.

“That’s a good opportunity for families not only to be active, but to come together,” says District 11 Athletics Director Chris Noll. “This pandemic has had a huge impact on the mental health of people, too. We’re really just focusing on getting kids up and moving for 30-45 minutes a day.”

The district is working on getting equipment to students. One high school strength coach may be checking out weights to his students. One elementary school teacher is working on getting playground balls for students.

Student-athletes are experiencing changes too. Under the Colorado High School Activities Association, District 11 is able to play four sports right now: boys golf, boys tennis, boys and girls cross country, and girls softball.

Noll adds, “You can’t take 10 kids and put them in a dugout and expect them to social distance, so our dugouts have now become dugouts all the way to the left-field line and right-field line. For Cross country, instead of unloading 700 kids onto a course, we can only have 50 boys and 50 girls.”

The Colorado High School Activities Association says they’re not allowing handshakes, high fives, elbow bumps, and fist bumps under their COVID-19 guidelines on their website.

