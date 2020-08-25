Advertisement

Remembering 11 News Anchor Don Ward

11 News Anchor Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on 8/24/20.
11 News Anchor Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on 8/24/20.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It is with heavy hearts we have some tragic news to share at 11 News.

11 News Anchor Don Ward passed away unexpectedly on Monday, doing what he loved while hiking in the mountains.

Many of you knew Don. He was a proud Doherty HS grad and a CU alum. He’s been part of the KKTV family since 2006. Colorado Springs was his home.

We were honored to work with him, and we will be sharing tributes for Don throughout the week. One social media post or one story doesn’t do his positive impact on the world justice.

Help us remember and honor both a great journalist and a great man.

Our hearts are with his family.

It is believed he passed away from a heart attack.

It is with heavy hearts we have some tragic news to share at 11 News. Anchor Don Ward passed away earlier today, doing...

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, August 24, 2020

