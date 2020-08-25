New scam using real El Paso County Sheriff’s Office employee name

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Scammers are again preying on citizens of El Paso County, and this time are dragging in the name of a real law enforcement employee.

The scam works like this: the caller tells their would-be victim that they have a warrant for their arrest, and the only way to clear it up is to get a money order and meet at a designated location. The caller threatens arrest if the person doesn’t pay.

In the most recent phone calls, the caller has been using the actual name of an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office employee.

The sheriff’s office says they will never call or send texts informing a person about a warrant and will also never call asking for money. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office and bringing up any of the above, hang up immediately and call your local law enforcement agency. Do not give any personal information.

Anyone who believes they’ve fallen victim to this scam or has information regarding the scam is asked to call EPSO at 719-390-5555 and ask to have a deputy come out to take a report.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.