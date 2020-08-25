Advertisement

New scam using real El Paso County Sheriff’s Office employee name

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Scammers are again preying on citizens of El Paso County, and this time are dragging in the name of a real law enforcement employee.

The scam works like this: the caller tells their would-be victim that they have a warrant for their arrest, and the only way to clear it up is to get a money order and meet at a designated location. The caller threatens arrest if the person doesn’t pay.

In the most recent phone calls, the caller has been using the actual name of an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office employee.

The sheriff’s office says they will never call or send texts informing a person about a warrant and will also never call asking for money. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office and bringing up any of the above, hang up immediately and call your local law enforcement agency. Do not give any personal information.

Anyone who believes they’ve fallen victim to this scam or has information regarding the scam is asked to call EPSO at 719-390-5555 and ask to have a deputy come out to take a report.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

It’s back! Pumpkin spice returns to Starbucks Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin cream cold brew are available in Starbucks nationwide as of Tuesday, the earliest ever pumpkin has returned to the coffee giant’s menu.

Local

Staying Active: D-11 remote gym class and athletics plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Staying Active: D-11 remote gym class & athletics plan

National

Miami officer’s wife dies trapped in back seat of hot patrol vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities said a Miami police officer’s wife died after getting trapped in the backseat of his patrol vehicle for hours in the Florida heat.

Forecast

Long stretch of hot weather ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.25.20

Latest News

National

Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sunday evening confrontation with police.

Forecast

Hot Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hot day with fire danger

National

Evacuations ordered as Hurricane Laura aims at U.S. coast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Laura entered the warm and deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, gathering strength on a path to hit the U.S. coastline early Thursday.

News

Remembering 11 News Anchor Don Ward

Updated: 11 hours ago
Throughout this week 11 News will be honoring and remembering Anchor Don Ward. Don passed away, unexpectedly, on Aug. 24, 2020 at age 55.

National

Wisconsin protesters clash with police after Black man shot

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

National

Liberty: Falwell agreed to resign, then reversed course

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The news of Falwell's possible departure followed the publication of news stories about his wife's sexual encounters with a much younger business partner, the latest in a series of controversies related to the couple.