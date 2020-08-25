Advertisement

MISSING: 12-year-old girl out of Colorado Springs last seen Monday night

Ashley Grate
Ashley Grate(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping for help from the community in locating a 12-year-old girl.

Ashley Grate is pictured at the top of this article. Police believe she is a runaway and she was last seen Monday night. Her photo was shared by CSPD on Tuesday at about 5:15 p.m. A family member told 11 News she went missing from Erindale Park.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

