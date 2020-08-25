MISSING: 12-year-old girl out of Colorado Springs last seen Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping for help from the community in locating a 12-year-old girl.

Ashley Grate is pictured at the top of this article. Police believe she is a runaway and she was last seen Monday night. Her photo was shared by CSPD on Tuesday at about 5:15 p.m. A family member told 11 News she went missing from Erindale Park.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

MISSING CHILD: Be on the lookout for 12 y/o Ashley Grate. She was reported as a runaway by her family yesterday night.



It is unknown what she was wearing but is described as a white female w/ blonde hair, 4'11, & 95 lbs.



Call (719) 444-7000 with any info. pic.twitter.com/l7LITyuwhB — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 25, 2020

