It’s back! Pumpkin spice returns to Starbucks Tuesday

(WNDU)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pumpkin spice is back! And yes, the calendar still reads August, and yes, if you’re in Colorado it’s going to be in the 90s as you sip the fall fave this week.

But ready or not, Starbucks says it’s time to move on from summer and get your pumpkin latte on.

Both drinks are available in Starbucks nationwide as of Tuesday, the earliest ever pumpkin has returned to the coffee giant’s menu. And for Dunkin’ devotees, even Starbucks’ rollout comes late -- Dunkin began serving its fall menu last week.

But it is 2020, a year where nice things have been harder to come by. So why not get a head start drinking pumpkin spice?

