Willis Creek Fire reported south of Bishop’s Castle; pre-evacuation order issued

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - People in the Lake Isabel area are told to be ready to possibly evacuate as firefighters battle a new wildfire in Colorado.

Custer County Emergency Management says the fire has been reported south of Bishop’s Castle and 1.5 miles northeast of Lake Isabel.

No evacuations have been issued yet, but officials are telling people in the San Isabel community to be prepared just in case. This includes:

- Those along Highway 165 from Highway 78 to San Isabel

- Highway 78 from San Carlos trailhead to Highway 165

People are asked to stay off of 12 Mile and Highway 165 so firefighters can use without worrying about traffic.

The fire is currently about 10 acres, with hot and dry conditions in the forecast for the next several days.

The U.S. Forest Service says two helicopters are assisting with the blaze along with crews on the ground.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

