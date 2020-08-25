Asteroid to brush close to the Earth on the day before Election Day

(CNN) - As if 2020 wasn’t wild enough, NASA is now monitoring an asteroid that will come close to earth the day before the U.S. election.

The agency says the asteroid is named 2018VP1. It was first identified from Palomar Observatory in San Diego County in November 2018.

Its diameter is about 6.5 feet, according to NASA's data.

The object will come close to the atmosphere, but the probability of it impacting Earth is very small at just 0.41%.

Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approx. 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth! It currently has a 0.41% chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size. — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) August 23, 2020

