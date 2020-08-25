1 arrested for February fatal shooting at Springs smoke shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the suspect in a months-old case has turned herself in.

The body of Benjamin Nandin, 25, was found Feb. 11 at The BOMB Headshop at Blown Smoke Shop off of the 400 block of West Fillmore. For the next several months, detectives worked to identify his killer.

Monday, more than six months after Nandin’s death, the police department announced detectives had identified two suspects in the case: 27-year-old Kyree Howard-Walker and 39-year-old Vanessa Taylor.

Howard-Walker had previously been wanted by police in connection with a wild crime spree a week and a half after Nandin’s murder involving two deadly shootings, an injury shooting, two carjackings, and multiple shots fired at passing vehicles.

Update: We also have evidence that the shooting investigation in the 4300 Block of Fountain Springs Grove is also linked. The suspect has been identified as 27 y/o Kyree Davon Howard-Walker. He should be considered armed & dangerous. pic.twitter.com/o0tLyp8stQ — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) February 24, 2020

He was found dead inside a home in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood following a standoff four days later. Police said he shot himself.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Taylor’s arrest on Aug. 6. She turned herself in at the CSPD Police Operations Center on Monday. Taylor faces first-degree murder charges.

Police do not believe Taylor had any involvement with the crime spree in late February.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.