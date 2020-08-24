Voice of the consumer: Expect a house call if you haven’t responded to census

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every 10 years, people around the country are asked to participate in the census. The goal of the census is to count every person who lives in the United States and the five U.S. territories.

Those numbers determine how many seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and how much federal funding will go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources.

According to the Census Bureau’s website, more than 65 percent of Colorado households have responded so far. That’s slightly higher than the national average.

Recently, census takers started visiting the homes of people who have not responded. If someone comes to your door claiming to be a census taker, it’s important to verify that the person is legitimate.

I spoke with Laurie Cipriano, a senior media specialist with the Census Bureau, to find out more about what you can do to double check that someone really is a census taker.

Cipriano told me all census takers should have a valid government identification badge that they can show you. On that badge, there should be a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, an expiration date and a photograph of the census taker.

You can also call the Denver/Dallas Regional Census Center at 972-510-1800 to confirm that the person who showed up at your door actually works for the Census Bureau.

“They have information for the census takers for a 12-state region, which goes from Texas all the way up to Montana,” Cipriano said.

The good news is Cipriano says she has not heard any reports of people pretending to be census takers, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. Continue to keep your guard up.

Since we’re in the middle of a pandemic, the census takers should also be following health and safety guidelines. You can expect them to be wearing a mask and staying at least 6 feet away from you.

“They also don’t go in the home to conduct the interviews. They do it standing outside,” Cipriano said. “They are trying to be as safe as possible.”

Don’t be alarmed if you have a census taker visit you on the weekend. According to the Census Bureau, a census taker could come to your home between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. any day of the week. Cipriano said most census takers will be out in the afternoon and evening, since that’s when most people are home.

For more details and information on how to fill out the 2020 census online, visit 2020census.gov.

I’ve also been getting quite a few calls and emails from people reporting different scams. Please continue to let me know about any suspicious phone calls or emails you may receive. You can also report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. The consumer hotline number is 800-222-4444.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

