Switchbacks FC battle to scoreless draw vs El Paso

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC picked up a point at home from a 0-0 draw with El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at Weidner Field.

The Switchbacks came out of the gate strong as Hiroki Kurimoto won possession of the ball before finding Luke Ferreira on top of the penalty area but his shot was right at El Paso goalkeeper Logan Ketterer. Ferreira had another shot saved by Ketterer in the 22nd minute from a tight angle.In a tight second half, the best chance fell to El Paso Locomotive in the 82nd minute but Switchbacks defender Everardo Rubio came to the rescue to block the shot before it could threaten Switchbacks goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez. The final chance of the game went to Colorado Springs as George Lebese’s corner kick in stoppage time was directed towards goal before being cleared out. The Switchbacks held El Paso to zero shots on target to record their first clean sheet of the season in Saturday night’s 0-0 draw.The Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field Wednesday night to take on Austin Bold FC at 7pm MT. All home matches in 2020 at Weidner Field will be available for Switchbacks Season Ticket Members only.

Post-Game Quotes

Alan Koch On earning a 0-0 draw with a strong El Paso side : “I’m very, very proud of the group. I know I say it every single week. We’re building something. Tonight the guys got a little bit of a carrot. It’s obviously a reward for the work they put in. We want to keep building, we want to work towards getting three points at home of course.” On finding continuity in the back four to earn the team’s first clean sheet of 2020 : “We speak of continuity and I’ve said that about our opponents that we play against in our group. They all have the same coach, they all have for the most part, the same players. We have a new coaching staff, we have new players. It’s going to take time for us to get that continuity. But today we played the same goalkeeper and the same back four and you can see the growth for them as a group. But how we defend is just not the back four and the goalkeeper. It’s the entire 11 players that have to be committed to defend and you saw that tonight. The guys worked their backsides off to get their clean sheet.”Joan Cervos On coach Alan Koch talking about building on positivity in the game :”I think this match we were improving a lot in defence, in the attack, in transition, in possession, without the ball. I think The team has done a very great job and that helped us to keep going and we do a clean sheet and that helped us a lot because we were conceding a lot of goals [during] these big matches and [we’re] very happy that point that we [got] today because when we played over there, it seemed that they were better than us, but today we showed that we can compete against everybody.” On a different starting 11 and players taking on different roles :”It doesn’t matter if we are [the same] back four or if [it was] someone else, i think the group is very compact, it doesn’t matter who plays in the group, everybody knows [their] job. We’re doing good in training and this is the way to go.”Jordan Burt On making his 150th regular-season appearance for the Switchbacks :”I feel so blessed. I look back on how I got here and it just feels like, you know, God’s fingerprints are all over this and I’m supposed to be here. So, that’s a very comforting feeling.” On playing six games in three weeks :”I feel comfortable doing it. Obviously a lot less training. You know, I’m a gamer. That’s what I get up for and I’m looking forward to it, to be honest.”

Game Statistics

Man of the Match// Joan Cervos

Scoring Summary// COS: None | ELP: None

Saves// COS: Rodriguez (0) | ELP: Ketterer (3)

Discipline// COS: Rubio (18'), Volesky (89') | ELP: King (16'), Rebellon (51'), Ryan (82')

