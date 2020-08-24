Several people tied to 3 D-20 schools told to quarantine after the first day of school over COVID-19 symptoms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On the first day back to school for the biggest school district in Colorado Springs, several people were asked to quarantine tied to three different schools.

The following was sent out by D-20 at about 5:10 p.m. on Monday:

“Today three of our schools – Woodmen Roberts Elementary, Ranch Creek Elementary and Frontier Elementary – had to quarantine students and/or staff as they presented with COVID-like symptoms.

While these students and/or staff HAVE NOT tested positive, in accordance with guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and out of an abundance of caution, the following actions are being taken at all three schools:

-The students/staff will remain home until they are no longer infectious.

-Any student or staff in close contact with the individual displaying symptoms have been instructed to stay home for 14 days. This is called quarantine.

-The areas in the school where the students/staff were present are temporarily closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting. These areas will be open by tomorrow morning.

We sent communication to all parents/families at those schools, stating the above, and also asking that they continue to conduct a daily symptom check with their student(s) prior to coming to school.

If you have any questions, just give me a call at 719-322-5839.”

Parents, guardians and teachers are encouraged to visit the D-20 website by clicking here for the latest updates from the district.

