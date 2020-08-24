Advertisement

New wildfire burning in Park County

The Thorpe Fire has burned 150 acres since starting on Sunday afternoon.
Smoke over the mountains from the Thorpe Fire.
Smoke over the mountains from the Thorpe Fire.(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:18 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new wildfire is burning in Park County off of Forest Rd 230, just west of Lake George.

It is called the “Thorpe Fire.” So far, two subdivisions in the area of Webber Park are under mandatory evacuations.

The fire was reported Sunday just after 1:00 pm. As of writing this article, it’s burned about 150 acres.

Residents could see the smoke rising from the tree lines in the mountains, and officials aren’t sure yet what started the fire. Firefighters say some structures are reportedly threatened by the fire

“It’s kind of scary to see that the mountain gets obliterated from the white smoke so that’s kind of really frightening to watch,” Judy Linneman said. “I’m sad, because I love Colorado. And then I see the Hayman Fire you know--20 years later--and it still just bald mountains with sticks. So to me it’s just sad.”

There are multiple Forest Service Fire resources out fighting the fire including, a dozer, a helicopter, and a large air tanker.

We will keep you updated on the status of the fire

