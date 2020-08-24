Advertisement

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Aug. 24

(AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder suspect is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

arnell

Trevon Arnell is accused of burglary, assault and felony menacing. He also faces DUI charges. The 20-year-old is described as a 5-foot-11 Black male, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

hines

Shawn Hines, 41, is wanted on three counts of assault, two counts of child abuse, two counts of harassment, and menacing. He’s described as 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a Black male.

miller

Thomas Miller, 31, faces murder, assault and strangulation charges. He is described as a 5-foot-6 white male with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 200 pounds.

sandoval

Christopher Sandoval, 31, faces a laundry list of charges, including burglary, assault, menacing, kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of weapon, and theft. Sandoval is described as 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

sanchez

Ericka Sanchez, 29, is wanted on a long list of charges including car theft, identity theft and criminal impersonation. Sanchez is described as white, 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

poloa

Hale Poloa, 20, is accused of assault involving strangulation, false imprisonment, child abuse and harassment. He’s described as an Asian Pacific male weighing 130 pounds and standing 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

District 11 serving meals as students start online classes

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Henry
All district 11 schools are open starting Monday for meal service as most students start the new school year via e-learning.

Local

Fire restrictions in El Paso County raised to stage 2

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Effective Monday at noon, fire restrictions in El Paso County have been elevated from stage one to stage two.

Forecast

Heat Continues... For Now

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.24.20

Forecast

Hot Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hot and hazy day

Latest News

Local

Evacuations issued for Thorpe Fire burning in Park County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler and Lindsey Grewe
A new fire is burning in Park County off of Forest Rd 230, just west of Lake George.

Local

Individual tests positive for COVID-19 in District 70

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
An individual at North Mesa Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19 in D-70.

State

Windows broken, fires set during anti-police protest in Denver

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By CBS Denver
A group of about 40 people protested outside the Denver Police Department headquarters Saturday night and marched through streets in the area, blocking traffic.

Crime

6 shot at party near PPIR overnight

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Authorities are trying to piece together a shooting involving three victims in El Paso County early Sunday morning.

Local

1 killed, 1 hurt following motorcycle crash

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
One person was killed overnight when Jeep hit a motorcycle while trying to make a turn into a parking lot.

Local

Lewstone Fire burning in Larimer county

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:04 PM MDT
Larimer County Sheriff's Office is working on the Lewstone fire in Rist Canyon.