MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Aug. 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder suspect is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Trevon Arnell is accused of burglary, assault and felony menacing. He also faces DUI charges. The 20-year-old is described as a 5-foot-11 Black male, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Shawn Hines, 41, is wanted on three counts of assault, two counts of child abuse, two counts of harassment, and menacing. He’s described as 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a Black male.

Thomas Miller, 31, faces murder, assault and strangulation charges. He is described as a 5-foot-6 white male with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 200 pounds.

Christopher Sandoval, 31, faces a laundry list of charges, including burglary, assault, menacing, kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of weapon, and theft. Sandoval is described as 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

Ericka Sanchez, 29, is wanted on a long list of charges including car theft, identity theft and criminal impersonation. Sanchez is described as white, 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hale Poloa, 20, is accused of assault involving strangulation, false imprisonment, child abuse and harassment. He’s described as an Asian Pacific male weighing 130 pounds and standing 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.