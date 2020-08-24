Mitchell scores 51 points, Jazz beat Nuggets for 3-1 lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Donovan Mitchell scored 18 of his 51 points in the fourth quarter as the Utah Jazz withstood a 50-point night from Jamal Murray to beat the Denver Nuggets 129-127 and take a 3-1 lead in their playoff series.

The 23-year-old Mitchell also scored 57 points in Game 1. He’s now averaging 39.5 points in the series. The Jazz can close it out in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Murray’s 50 points was the most-ever by a Denver player in a postseason game.

