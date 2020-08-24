Advertisement

Masks, haze no problem at 65th Pikes Peak Marathon

Seth DeMoor wins race on men's side with 3:36:31 finish
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:40 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An extra set of layers on runners in Manitou Springs didn’t seem much of a bother. Many were just happy the annual trek up America’s Mountain was still a go.

The 65th Pikes Peak Marathon, although slightly altered, went off without a hitch Sunday morning. It’s counterpart, the Pikes Peak Ascent, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers worked with county and state health officials to develop a plan to keep participants health and safe, including mandatory masks and a staggered start time for competitors.

35-year-old Seth DeMoor from Englewood, CO, was the first to finish on the men’s side with a time of 3:36:81. On the women’s side, Brittany Charboneau led the pack with a 4:25:21 finish. Allie McLaughlin, a Colorado Springs native and Air Academy alumna, finished third (4:38:12).

A full list of the finalists and their splits can be found on the Pikes Peak Marathon’s website.

