Longtime El Paso County detective passes away unexpectedly

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County detective has passed away suddenly at the age of 49, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

“It is with profound sadness we announce Detective Greg Young unexpectedly passed away on Aug. 19, 2020, while at home,” the sheriff’s office said on its official Twitter page.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on cause of death.

Young has been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 20 years and has served in both the detention and law enforcement bureaus. He leaves behind a wife, Vickie, and two daughters, Kendall and Ryleigh.

“He will be forever in our hearts,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone wishing to donate to Young’s family can click here to make a donation through the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation.

