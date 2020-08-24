Fire restrictions in El Paso County raised to stage 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Effective Monday at noon, fire restrictions in El Paso County have been elevated from stage one to stage two.

This means the following will be prohibited in the county (information provided by the county):

- Open burning defined as campfires and warming fires, charcoal grills and outdoor wood-burning stoves, the use of explosives, outdoor welding, or use of acetylene or other torch with open flames other than in an area cleared of all flammable materials. Fires contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves are permitted.

- The use or sale of fireworks of all kinds.

- Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

Violating any of the above could result in a $1,000 fine.

More on what stage two means for citizens of El Paso County can be found here.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office urges all citizens of and visitors to Colorado Springs and unincorporated El Paso County to abide by the order and share in the responsibility of keeping our community safe. Please report any suspected violations of the order by calling 719-390-5555,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday morning.

