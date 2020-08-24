Advertisement

District 11 serving meals as students start online classes

By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All District 11 schools are open starting Monday for meal service as most students start the new school year via e-learning.

The district says, meals are the main reason why students and parents will be allowed to go into schools for the coming few weeks.

“We are basically the biggest reason that we are trying to open up the schools,” says D-11 Food and Nutrition Services Manager Kent Wehri. “There is definitely a need in the community still for meal service, and we are going to be there for them.”

Breakfast and lunch are being provided, and the district says hot meal options are available. 

Meals can be picked up and taken home, or children can come in to eat the cafeteria.

D-11 says 50-55% of students last year in their 52 schools were on a reduced cost or free meal plan. They said that was a deciding factor when opting for in-person meal service amid the pandemic this year.

Wehri adds, “Our free and reduced students have that need for their meals, but we are open for everybody ... Our goal is to feed kids.”

The district says meal times are staggered to enforce social distancing. They added that time slots will vary, depending on a student’s school and grade. Parents can check with their child’s school for specific meal times. 

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Aug. 24

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A murder suspect is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Local

Fire restrictions in El Paso County raised to stage 2

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Effective Monday at noon, fire restrictions in El Paso County have been elevated from stage one to stage two.

Forecast

Heat Continues... For Now

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.24.20

Forecast

Hot Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hot and hazy day

Latest News

Local

Evacuations issued for Thorpe Fire burning in Park County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler and Lindsey Grewe
A new fire is burning in Park County off of Forest Rd 230, just west of Lake George.

Local

Individual tests positive for COVID-19 in District 70

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
An individual at North Mesa Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19 in D-70.

State

Windows broken, fires set during anti-police protest in Denver

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By CBS Denver
A group of about 40 people protested outside the Denver Police Department headquarters Saturday night and marched through streets in the area, blocking traffic.

Crime

6 shot at party near PPIR overnight

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Authorities are trying to piece together a shooting involving three victims in El Paso County early Sunday morning.

Local

1 killed, 1 hurt following motorcycle crash

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
One person was killed overnight when Jeep hit a motorcycle while trying to make a turn into a parking lot.

Local

Lewstone Fire burning in Larimer county

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:04 PM MDT
Larimer County Sheriff's Office is working on the Lewstone fire in Rist Canyon.