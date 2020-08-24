District 11 serving meals as students start online classes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All District 11 schools are open starting Monday for meal service as most students start the new school year via e-learning.

The district says, meals are the main reason why students and parents will be allowed to go into schools for the coming few weeks.

“We are basically the biggest reason that we are trying to open up the schools,” says D-11 Food and Nutrition Services Manager Kent Wehri. “There is definitely a need in the community still for meal service, and we are going to be there for them.”

Breakfast and lunch are being provided, and the district says hot meal options are available.

Meals can be picked up and taken home, or children can come in to eat the cafeteria.

D-11 says 50-55% of students last year in their 52 schools were on a reduced cost or free meal plan. They said that was a deciding factor when opting for in-person meal service amid the pandemic this year.

Wehri adds, “Our free and reduced students have that need for their meals, but we are open for everybody ... Our goal is to feed kids.”

The district says meal times are staggered to enforce social distancing. They added that time slots will vary, depending on a student’s school and grade. Parents can check with their child’s school for specific meal times.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.