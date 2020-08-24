District 11 says some issues reported logging into Schoology Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - District 11 says they are aware some students are having issues logging into online learning platform Schoology Monday.

A spokesperson for the district says the IT team is working to fix the issue. Students in the meantime can try a different device if they have access to one and see if that is more successful logging in.

Monday is the district’s first day of school.

