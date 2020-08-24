Deadly crash closes both directions of Falcon Highway in El Paso County on Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol was investigating a deadly crash in El Paso County on Monday involving a semi.

The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Falcon Highway to the east of Colorado Springs. A semi-truck collided with a pickup truck on Falcon Highway near Log Road. Falcon Highway is expected to be closed for several hours. The crash also sparked a nearby grass fire. At least one person was killed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

