D-70 in Pueblo County offers meal service

D-70 meal service during Remote Learning in Pueblo County
D-70 meal service during Remote Learning in Pueblo County(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With the start of school happening remotely, D-70 in Pueblo county is re-launching their meal service for families to have access to nutritious meals.

District 70 Nutrition Services will offer a breakfast and lunch bundle, Monday through Thursday, from 11a.m until 12:30p.m. On Thursday, they will also hand out an additional breakfast and lunch for Friday. The District says usually they serve 5,000 breakfasts and 6,000 lunches across the district, but with remote learning they hope to serve 2,000 meals a day.

The manager of Pueblo County High School, Debra Sperry, says the meal service helps the entire community, “we have a lot of kids up here that are in need of help. We have a lot of parents that have no way of getting their kids here and there. If we can offer that to them in a way to have people pick them up for them it makes it a whole lot easier for them.”

The meals are being distributed at the following seven regional locations:

Pueblo West area:

  • Liberty Point International
  • Desert Sage Elementary

Mesa area:

  • Avondale Elementary
  • Vineland Middle
  • Pleasant View Middle

Mountain area:

  • Beulah School
  • Craver Middle

When picking up a meal bundle, you will have to get out of your car and notify the staff members of the student name for each meal being picked up.  Meals will be charged to student accounts, so parents are encouraged to fill out a Free/Reduced Application online if they qualify. Menus can be located on the here

