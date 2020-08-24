Colorado Springs burn ban goes into effect Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As wildfires continue sparking across the state and conditions remain hot and dry for at least the next seven days, the city of Colorado Springs is implementing a burn ban to hopefully lessen the risk of a fire starting in the area.

The city announced the ban Monday morning. It will go into effect at noon. El Paso County, where Colorado Springs is located, announced on the same day it was elevating fire restrictions to stage two, which will also go into effect at noon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department released the following guide showing what is and what isn’t allowed under the ban:

If you suspect someone is violating the order, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Violations could result in a $2,500 fine or even jail time.

