Colorado health department recommends radon testing as people stay home longer amid pandemic

DENVER (KKTV) - The coronavirus pandemic has seeped into practically every aspect of our lives. One thing the Colorado health department says people may not be thinking about in these months of increased staying at home: radon testing.

“The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends that Coloradans test their homes for radon as more Coloradans stay home for longer periods of time,” the health department said Monday.

The reason is that the radon levels in roughly half of the homes in Colorado exceed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended level -- and because you can neither see, smell or taste radon, you could be living with elevated radon levels and not know it. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. after tobacco smoke, and more than 500 lung cancers deaths in Colorado each year are attributed to radon.

Radon is a natural gas that can seep into homes and buildings through small openings.

“The best way to protect yourself against radon is to test your home. Testing your home for radon is simple and inexpensive,” said Chrystine Kelley, radon program manager for the department. “CDPHE also has a low-income radon mitigation assistance program for homeowners that can pay for your radon mitigation system if you qualify.”

