Windows broken, fires set during anti-police protest in Denver

Copter feed captures protesters starting a fire in downtown Denver. This fire and a second fire started by protesters were both quickly extinguished. Protesters were calling for the Denver Police Department to be abolished.
By CBS Denver
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DENVER (CBS4) - A group of about 40 people protested outside the Denver Police Department headquarters Saturday night and marched through streets in the area, blocking traffic. Some clashed with officers, set fires and broke windows.

The group was calling for the police department to be abolished.

Chemical agents were deployed to control the crowd and eight people were taken into custody.

Protesters at the “Give ‘Em Hell” event are calling for police to be abolished.

Copter4 was over 13th and Delaware when people in the group were breaking windows.

People in the group set two small fires, which were quickly extinguished.

It’s not clear what charges the people who were arrested might face.

