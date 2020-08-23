Lewstone Fire burning in Larimer county

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents living South of Rift Canyon Road (County Road 52E) from Whale Rock Road and all areas to the west up to Davis Ranch Road to voluntarily evacuate. The fire is reportedly burning 75 miles East of the Cameron Peak Fire.

They are working on the “Lewstone Fire” in Rist Canyon. Deputies say the fire is currently 30 to 40 acres and 2 air tankers, 2 helicopters and 80 personnel are helping fight the flames.

There is no cause at this time. WE will update this article as more information becomes available.

#LewstoneFire - approx 30 - 40 acres, no known cause at this time. 2 air tankers, 2 heavy helicopters, 80 personnel on scene or en route. Pine Acres subdivision in mandatory evacs - see map https://t.co/eiqhBJwYPm https://t.co/qu6pBxzmS4 — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) August 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.