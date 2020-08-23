Advertisement

Lewstone Fire burning in Larimer county

Lewstone Fire
Lewstone Fire(Poudre Fire)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:04 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents living South of Rift Canyon Road (County Road 52E) from Whale Rock Road and all areas to the west up to Davis Ranch Road to voluntarily evacuate. The fire is reportedly burning 75 miles East of the Cameron Peak Fire.

They are working on the “Lewstone Fire” in Rist Canyon. Deputies say the fire is currently 30 to 40 acres and 2 air tankers, 2 helicopters and 80 personnel are helping fight the flames.

There is no cause at this time. WE will update this article as more information becomes available.

