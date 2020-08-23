Advertisement

Individual tests positive for COVID-19 in District 70

COVID-19 Schools
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One individual at North Mesa Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19 in District 70 in Pueblo County. It is not know if that person is a student or a staff member at the school.

According to a press release North Mesa Elementary will be closed on Monday, August 24, 2020 for deep cleaning. 

D-70 will start their fall semester starting tomorrow with remote/ online learning. Staff will also work remotely as the investigation continues.

The district plans to reopen the school on Tuesday as the District’s COVID-19 Response Team concludes its exposure investigation. Parents and Staff were notified of the closure by phone and email earlier today.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

