3 shot in El Paso County overnight

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are trying to piece together a shooting involving three victims in El Paso County early Sunday morning.

Two of the victims showed up at a Pueblo hospital just after 2 a.m.

Pueblo police said the two young victims and an adult accompanying them were “very uncooperative.”

“Officers were able to learn that the incident occurred in El Paso County and are investigating,” Capt. Tom Rummel said.

A spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office described the investigation to 11 News as “active” with “a lot of moving parts.” She did not release any information on the shooting location or what led up to the incident but said more information was expected to be released in the near future.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update. Keep refreshing this page.

