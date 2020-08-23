Advertisement

1 killed, 1 hurt following motorcycle crash

Police investigate the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash early in the morning of Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
Police investigate the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash early in the morning of Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:49 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed overnight when Jeep hit a motorcycle while trying to make a turn into a parking lot.

Both vehicles were on 21st Street just south of Highway 24. Police tell 11 News the Jeep was pulling into Alfonso’s Mexican Food and hit the motorcycle as it turned. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, while the passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. There’s been no update on the surviving rider’s condition as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation. Police have not said if anyone would be cited.

Officers closed 21st Street between Bott and Broadway for several hours while processing the crash site. The crash was reported around 12:20 a.m.

