Advertisement

WANTED: Police in Colorado believe a man tried breaking into a kid’s room through the window

Suspect in attempted break-in case. 8/21/20.
Suspect in attempted break-in case. 8/21/20.(Loveland PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A disturbing case in Colorado that has authorities reaching out to the public for help.

Police in Loveland shared surveillance photos of a man they believe tried to break into a home. Making the case worse, investigators think the man was trying to break into a child’s bedroom through the window. The suspect is pictured at the top and bottom of this article.

If you believe you know the identity of the suspect, you’re asked to call Officer Aaron Stanek at 970-962-2502 ext. 1182.

Posted by Loveland Police Department on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Colorado National Guard called in to assist in fight against wildfires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Martin
Colorado National Guard now on standby to assist in evacuations.

Local

Gov. Polis extends last call to 11 p.m. starting Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha and Megan Hiler
This was announced on Friday,

Local

Deadly crash in Colorado Springs closes Union for several hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Colorado Springs were working several serious crashes Friday night, including one that closed down both directions of a major roadway.

Local

Expect delays for scheduled work on I-25 north of Colorado Springs this weekend at night and in the morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning the public about major delays on I-25 this weekend.

Latest News

Local

Deadly crash involving a dirt bike in Colorado Springs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Colorado Springs Police were investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle or dirt bike Friday night.

Local

Volunteers needed in Colorado Springs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Pikes Peak United Way is in need of volunteers for its free food distributions that feed more than 350 Colorado Springs families every other Thursday.

Local

Colorado Springs elementary student tests positive for COVID-19, D-49 notifying all who may have come in contact with the student

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By D-49 Letter
The following letter was sent out by D-49 on Friday after the district learned a student at Odyssey Elementary School on the northeast side of Colorado Springs recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

AMBER Alert: Infant reportedly abducted in Texas on Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An AMBER Alert was activated out of Texas on Friday for an infant who was reportedly abducted on Wednesday.

Local

Crews contain small fire on the north slope of Pikes Peak

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha and Lucy Bergemann
This is developing.

Local

CDOT begins new DUI enforcement period Friday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This enforcement period will last until Sep. 8.