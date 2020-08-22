WANTED: Police in Colorado believe a man tried breaking into a kid’s room through the window

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A disturbing case in Colorado that has authorities reaching out to the public for help.

Police in Loveland shared surveillance photos of a man they believe tried to break into a home. Making the case worse, investigators think the man was trying to break into a child’s bedroom through the window. The suspect is pictured at the top and bottom of this article.

If you believe you know the identity of the suspect, you’re asked to call Officer Aaron Stanek at 970-962-2502 ext. 1182.

