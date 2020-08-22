Advertisement

Deadly crash in Colorado Springs closes Union for several hours

Serious crash closed Union in Colorado Springs on 8/21/20.
Serious crash closed Union in Colorado Springs on 8/21/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:13 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were working multiple crashes that were deadly Friday night, including one that closed down both directions of a major roadway.

The call came in at about 6:45 p.m. for a serious rollover crash along N. Union Boulevard at Acacia Drive. The intersection is just to the south of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Police are reporting the public should expect delays for several hours and seek an alternate route. The crash involved one vehicle and one person was killed. Information on the person who died was not immediately available.

Click here for a live look at the KKTV Traffic Map.

Earlier in the evening, police were called to a deadly crash involving a dirt bike just west of Memorial Park.

