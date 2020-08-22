Advertisement

Governor Polis signs executive order for Pine Gulch Fire

The last update shows containment at 19% and the total acreage burned at 126,613 acres. The fire has been burning since July 31 after it was sparked by lightning on BLM land.
The last update shows containment at 19% and the total acreage burned at 126,613 acres. The fire has been burning since July 31 after it was sparked by lightning on BLM land.
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT
DENVER, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order today to address the Pine Gulch Fire in Mesa and Garfield counties.

The Executive Order declares a state of disaster emergency due to the Pine Gulch Fire in Mesa and Garfield Counties, enabling Colorado agencies to coordinate and making resources available for fire suppression, response, consequence management, and recovery efforts.

On Aug. 2, 2020, the Governor verbally declared a disaster emergency for the Pine Gulch Fire and activated the State of Colorado Emergency Operations Plan.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

