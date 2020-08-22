Governor Polis signs executive order for Pine Gulch Fire

DENVER, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order today to address the Pine Gulch Fire in Mesa and Garfield counties.

The Executive Order declares a state of disaster emergency due to the Pine Gulch Fire in Mesa and Garfield Counties, enabling Colorado agencies to coordinate and making resources available for fire suppression, response, consequence management, and recovery efforts.

On Aug. 2, 2020, the Governor verbally declared a disaster emergency for the Pine Gulch Fire and activated the State of Colorado Emergency Operations Plan.

