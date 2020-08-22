Advertisement

Fatal crashes up by 33 percent since last year

Airbags deployed on traffic crash.
Airbags deployed on traffic crash.(KKTV)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -It’s been a tragic time on the roads so far in 2020.

There have been two deadly crashes here in Colorado Springs in just the 24 hours. One on the intersection of East Cucherras and Institute involving a dirt bike, the other on North Union at Acacia Drive, involving multiple cars.

According to AAA Colorado, fatal traffic accidents are up 33 percent so far this year. Experts tell 11 NEWS this is especially alarming, with less people out on the roads.

“There’s been about 80 fatalities in southern Colorado at this point--there was 60 at this point last year and that’s really surprising because traffic is down,” Skyler McKinley, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Colorado said. “So what that data indicates to me is that folks who are driving--there are fewer of them that are driving more dangerously.”

AAA adds there are multiple reasons the number of fatal accidents are going up: things like rusty drivers who haven’t been out much because of the Stay-At-Home Orders, or reckless drivers taking advantage of the empty traffic.

“Some common-sense tips to that means, no tailgating, never drive distracted, never drive drunk, and it could be as simple as use your blinker,” McKinley said.

Sometimes accidents just happen, but its steps like this that help prevent someone from witnessing or being a part one.

“I looked up and I just saw this white Jeep or SUV swerving--it had lost control, hit the median and rolled at least three if not four times,” Donna Mast said. Mast saw the accident on North Union at Acacia Drive Friday night.

Lessons from the pandemic can also be applied to the roads.

I think in our culture right now really cognizant of how her choices can impact others,” McKinley said. “That’s why we social distance, that’s why folks choose to wear masks, you need to apply that same strategy to the roads and really be considerate knowing that lives on the line.”

Another thing AAA wants you to remember is to always wear a seat belt.

Both of those crashes over the past 24 hours are still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Dry & Hot Stretch Begins

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.21.20

Local

I-25 median crash between Uintah and Bijou

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Expect traffic in both ways.

News

Two District 49 schools report Coronavirus Cases - clipped version

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Two separate District 49 schools are reporting positive cases of Coronavirus

News

What's Trending

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
A look at What's Trending in Southern Colorado Including the United Way asking for volunteers A Flashback Friday of cocktail recipes from the 1970's And a look at the Mask of the Day

Latest News

Local

Colorado National Guard called in to assist in fight against wildfires

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Michael Martin
Colorado National Guard now on standby to assist in evacuations.

Local

WANTED: Police in Colorado believe a man tried breaking into a kid’s room through the window

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A disturbing case in Colorado that has authorities reaching out to the public for help.

Local

Gov. Polis extends last call to 11 p.m. starting Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha and Megan Hiler
This was announced on Friday,

Local

Deadly crash in Colorado Springs closes Union for several hours

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Colorado Springs were working several serious crashes Friday night, including one that closed down both directions of a major roadway.

Local

Expect delays for scheduled work on I-25 north of Colorado Springs this weekend at night and in the morning

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning the public about major delays on I-25 this weekend.

Local

Deadly crash involving a dirt bike in Colorado Springs

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Colorado Springs Police were investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle or dirt bike Friday night.