Expect delays for scheduled work on I-25 north of Colorado Springs this weekend at night and in the morning

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning the public about major delays on I-25 this weekend.

There is scheduled road work taking place for the following times and directions north of Monument:

6 P.M. AUG. 21 TO 10 A.M. AUG. 22:

Northbound I-25 closed. Traffic will funnel into one lane using the northbound County Line Road off- and on-ramps to detour.

6 P.M. AUG. 22 TO 10 A.M. AUG. 23

Southbound I-25 closed. Traffic will funnel into one lane using the southbound County Line Road off- and on-ramps to detour.

Motorists can expect delays up to 10 minutes. County Line Road over I-25 also will be closed each night. Local traffic should access I-25 at Colorado Highway 105 from either Monument Hill Frontage Road (east of I-25) or Beacon Lite Road (west of I-25).

