Colorado National Guard called in to assist in fight against wildfires

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis authorized the Colorado National Guard to assist in the battle against the wildfires burning in Colorado on Friday. The Colorado National Guard will be assisting the State Emergency Operations Center.

Currently, the Colorado National Guard has a helicopter aircrew on standby in Gypsum at the High-Altitude Army National Guard Training Site. That helicopter will be available to quickly evacuate firefighters and residents in case emergency evacuations are required. Since the training sites’ inception in 1986, their aircrews have helped save almost 500 people from Colorado mountain ranges.

The State Emergency Operations Center has also requested about 30 soldiers to assist the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office in establishing traffic control points limiting unauthorized access to the Cameron Peak Fire area of Operations.

Gov. Polis and Colorado U.S. Army Brig. General Laura Clellan will be providing an update to the battle against the fires Saturday at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora. There they will provide an update on how the Colorado National Guard will be assisting local agencies during the fires.

