Buehler strikes out 11, Dodgers beat Rox 5-1 for 20th win

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Walker Buehler struck out 11 over six sharp innings in his best outing of the shortened season, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers past the slumping Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Friday night. The Dodgers earned their ninth victory in 10 games and became the first team in the majors to win 20 this season. Every player in the Los Angeles lineup got a hit except Austin Barnes, although the catcher had an RBI with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Buehler allowed four hits and no walks. The Rockies’ lone run came on Trevor Story’s RBI single in the sixth.

