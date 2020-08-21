Volunteers needed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (UNITED WAY RELEASE) - Pikes Peak United Way is in need of volunteers for its free food distributions that feed more than 350 Colorado Springs families every other Thursday.

The distributions, which are run in partnership with Care and Share Food Bank, are held at 10 a.m. at Mitchell High School, 1205 Potter Drive, on alternate Thursdays. After Covid-19 hit the Pikes Peak region, the distributions were modified to ensure volunteers’ and attendees’ safety: Attendees remain in their cars and receive food drive-through style.

This consistent source of fresh produce and canned goods has been especially crucial this year as many families face unexpected economic challenges due to the pandemic. But these events wouldn’t be possible without volunteers, whose duties include unpacking produce and canned goods and sorting the food into bags to give to families. About 40 to 50 volunteers are needed at each event to ensure it runs smoothly.

Upcoming distribution dates are Aug. 27, Sept. 10 and Sept. 24. Volunteers arrive at 8:30 a.m. and typically stay until about noon.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit Pikes Peak United Way’s volunteer portal at pikespeakuw.galaxydigital.com.