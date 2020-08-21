Advertisement

Serious crash involving a motorcycle or dirt bike in Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:50 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police were investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle or dirt bike Friday night.

The call came in just after 5 p.m. in a residential neighborhood. The intersection of E. Cucharras Street at S. Institute Street was closed just to the west of Memorial Park. According to a lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department, the call came in as a vehicle-versus-motorcycle crash. Several witnesses told 11 News they believe it was actually a dirt bike, but that has yet to be confirmed.

At least one person was seriously injured in the crash. The cause is under investigation.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 11 News has a crew headed to the scene.

