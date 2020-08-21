Advertisement

Salvation Army will start remote learning center in Colorado Springs

Pxfuel/MGN
Pxfuel/MGN(KKTV)
By Brett Marie Harrison
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:29 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Salvation Army Release) - The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is thrilled to announce the start of The Red Shield Remote Learning Center for our community. This center is a safe environment that provides educational support to school-age children while providing daily support for working parents.

This is a full-time program where children will receive breakfast, lunch and two snacks daily, while receiving support from Red Shield Staff on remote learning.

Due to the high demand in our community, spots filled quickly but a waiting list is available for those interested. Call 719-884-1044 if you’re interested.

This is an unexpected, substantial expense for The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs, but they are THRILLED to be able to provide this service for the community.

“We are excited to support our community through this program, because we know times are uncertain and finding ways to help is part of the reason we are here,” said Captain Betzy Hanson.

The total cost for this program will be about $40,000 and they are looking for donations from our community to help. Just $25 will feed one child for a month!

To donate and for more information visit TSACS.org and click on the “Give for Good Donate button.”

Thank you for your donation and helping us support kids in Colorado Springs.

