Pueblo PD asking public for info on reported invasion and shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police department is asking the public for any information on a reported home invasion and shooting Friday morning.

6:15 a.m. officers were called to a home on Stone Ave, west of I-25. The victim told officers that two males with masks on kicked in the back door, shot him in the leg, and demanded money.

The victim says the two males then took his wallet and left in a white 2-door car. The make and model is unknown at this time.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, if you have any information please call the PPD at 553-2505.

