Pueblo community testing site temporarily moving for state fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re planning to get tested at the COVID-19 free testing site in Pueblo, keep an eye out for some changes soon.

While the 2020 Colorado State Fair is in session, the site will be moved from inside the Fairgrounds to outside. These changes will be in place from August 24 to September 9.

During these dates the site can be accessed through Arroyo Ave outside the Fairgrounds. The test site will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We are very appreciative the Colorado State Fair has allowed us to use the grounds for our community testing site since we brought free testing here in April,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “We are grateful the Fair is allowing us to remain in close proximity to the current testing site by temporarily locating just outside the Fairgrounds.”

