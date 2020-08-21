No Fans for Broncos Season Opener on MNF

DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos announced Friday that the 2020 season opener against the Tennessee Titans will be played with no fans in attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made together with the state who noted the importance of public health remains the top priority.

The team also announced that while there will be no fans allowed September 14th, they do hope to allow a limited number of fans at some point this season. The Broncos next home game comes in week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BRONCOS STATEMENT IN PART:

“Our organization remains hopeful that we can host a limited number of fans on a gradually increasing basis beginning early this season. Taking a careful, measured approach with attendance will allow us to evaluate and adjust all COVID-19 safety enhancements before moving forward. We will continue to work closely and in collaboration with the state to determine the next steps, ensuring we are doing our part to protect the health of our fans and community.”

“We are grateful for the loyalty and enthusiasm that Broncos fans have shown this year ... but this is the responsible thing to do right now.”



