Multiple Colorado Springs streets flooded Thursday evening
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several major roadways in Colorado Springs were flooded Thursday evening.
Severe thunderstorms rolled through the El Paso County area at about 5 p.m.
An area near Austin Bluffs and Academy on the northeast side of the city was flooded. A viewer shared a video of the flooding with 11 News that included a minivan that appeared to be stranded at about 5:45 p.m.
Police also reported traffic issues in the area of Powers Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard due to flooding.
