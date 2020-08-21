Multiple Colorado Springs streets flooded Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several major roadways in Colorado Springs were flooded Thursday evening.

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the El Paso County area at about 5 p.m.

An area near Austin Bluffs and Academy on the northeast side of the city was flooded. A viewer shared a video of the flooding with 11 News that included a minivan that appeared to be stranded at about 5:45 p.m.

Flooding in Colorado Springs WHOA! Check out the flooding in Colorado Springs. This was taken in an area near Academy and Austin Bluffs. STAY SAFE! Thanks to Kris for the video! Download the 11 Breaking Weather App for updates: https://www.kktv.com/content/news/Download-the-KKTV-Weather-App-479340943.html Posted by KKTV 11 News on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Police also reported traffic issues in the area of Powers Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard due to flooding.

A few stronger thunderstorms moving through El Paso county right now. Small hail, frequent lightning and wind gusts 50-60 mph are the primary threats Posted by KKTV 11 News on Thursday, August 20, 2020

