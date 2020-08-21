Man suspected of stealing cars arrested in Monument, police say he was caught trying to steal another car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe they caught a man behind more than a dozen stolen car cases in Monument early Thursday morning, while he was allegedly trying to steal a truck.

Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a tip about a “prolific” motor vehicle theft offender staying at an address in Monument. The suspect, Gavin Teeter, was wanted on several felony warrants. While police were conducting surveillance at the home were Teeter was staying, they noticed a stolen vehicle in the area. The evidence for the police doesn’t stop there.

Police reportedly saw Teeter leave the residence, in the stolen car. They tailed the suspect down Jackson Creek Parkway. While watching Teeter, police say he was “observed attempting to steal another vehicle by punching the ignition and attempting to force start the truck.” That’s when officers stepped in and took him into custody.

Teeter was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, attempted motor vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, along with his outstanding felony warrants. He had previously been arrested for more than 15 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft earlier this year.

