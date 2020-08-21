Advertisement

Man reportedly shot in the face near a Colorado elementary school tried driving to a hospital, arrest made in the case

Pueblo shooting suspect 8/20/20.
Pueblo shooting suspect 8/20/20.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are investigating a reported shooting in which the victim tried driving himself to the hospital after he said he was shot in the face.

At about 12:38 in the morning police noticed a vehicle speeding on Lake Avenue, the driver eventually stopped at a hospital. He had blood all over his face and hands as he was yelling for help.

Officers were able to locate the scene of the shooting near Sunset Park Elementary on the west side of the city. Investigators believe a vehicle approached the victim and several shots were fired. Police then identified multiple suspects in the 1900 block of E. 4th Street.

Orland Duran was identified as the shooter, according to police. Originally, the 32-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree homicide. That charge was later changed to first-degree assault. More charges are possible in the case.

The victim is expected to survive. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting were not immediately provided by authorities.

If you have any information on this case you’re asked to call 719-553-3254,

