District 14 back to school: Most students in-person

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:11 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of students are arriving at Manitou Springs District 14 Schools Friday morning for the first time in about 5 months.

The district is not requiring any students start the year online full time. Parents had the option to keep their child home for remote learning, but it was not required for anyone.

Other, larger area districts are requiring some of their students start the year remote, such as Districts 8, 11, and 12. District 14′s Superintendent says their district’s size is what allows them to make full-time remote learning voluntary for all students.

“The reason that we can do this now is because we are smaller,” says Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue.

About 20 percent of students opted for remote for the whole first semester. That means about 80 percent of students are coming in for in-person classes, which are being done on a hybrid plan splitting the students into 2 groups.

Group 1 will have in-person classes Monday and Tuesday. Group 2 will have in-person classes Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a staff work day for the first 2 weeks, and then the groups will take turns having in-person class on Wednesdays alternating every other week. The district say’s they’ll use this plan for at least one month.

The superintendent also says, teachers are prepared to shift to full-time online learning if an outbreak were to warrant that.

Domangue adds, “Something might turn up the next day that requires us to do something very different.  We’re just ready to be very flexible, and have those pivot points just ready.”

