Colorado Springs elementary student tests positive for COVID-19, D-49 notifying all who may have come in contact with the student

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (D-49 letter) - The following letter was sent out by D-49 on Friday after the district learned a student from Odyssey Elementary School on the northeast side of Colorado Springs recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“Dear Odyssey Elementary School Workforce Family,

Wednesday afternoon, our partners at El Paso County Public Health confirmed a student from OES tested positive for COVID-19. This individual last visited school August 13, and has since been in quarantine. Per guidance from the EPCPH and our tiered protocols for levels of exposure, the subject (Tier Zero) is in isolation and receiving appropriate medical care. In addition, some OES staff have entered a precautionary Tier One quarantine based on exposure to a positive individual.

EPCPH continues investigating and monitoring this incident. We have already begun notifying all who may have had close contact with the subject. The OES custodial staff is working diligently to deep-clean and disinfect the building and any affected areas.

We understand this is troubling news. We are committed to sharing what we’ve learned in a timely manner. OES will continue to operate on our normal, but elevated alert status. We will follow our safety protocols for deep cleaning our building daily, encouraging good hygiene through frequent hand-washing or use of hand sanitizers, along with practicing physical distancing and requiring face-coverings for staff and students at all times. As always, we encourage our staff and families to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If you’re experiencing symptoms, please stay home and contact your family doctor right away.

Please monitor our regular channels of communication for any updates. We thank you for your enduring patience, understanding and trust. We will walk forward together with respect, care and our shared commitment to delivering excellent education in safe and secure environments.”

Click here for the latest information from the district.

