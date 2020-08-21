CDOT begins new DUI enforcement period Friday

STATEWIDE (KKTV) - Statewide law enforcement officers are gearing up to prepare for the Labor Day DUI enforcement period beginning Aug. 21- Sep. 8.

This is a joint effort between Colorado Department of Transportation, State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies.

CDOT adds that fatal crashes due to DUI in Colorado roads between January and July rose from 28% of fatalities in 2019 to 30% in 2020. This increase is more of a concern, considering there were fewer vehicles on the roads due to the pandemic.

Last year, Denver and Colorado Springs police departments reported the highest count of impaired driving arrests.

“Summer holidays are a time to relax with friends and family. Unfortunately, they’re also a time when we see an increase in impaired driving crashes,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of CSP. “Save yourself the trouble of a DUI and plan for a way home that doesn’t involve getting behind the wheel while impaired by drugs or alcohol.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.