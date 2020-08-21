Broncos to hold 2020 season opener with no fans

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Broncos announced on Friday that the 2020 season opener against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field will be played without fans.

The team adds they hope to eventually be able to bring fans in, perhaps as early as week 3 game against Tampa Bay.

“Working in collaboration with the state and with safety as the top priority, we have made the decision that our home opener against Tennessee at Empower Field at Mile High will be played without fans,” the team said in a statement. “We are grateful for the loyalty and enthusiasm that Broncos fans have shown this year—despite such challenging circumstances—but this is the responsible thing to do right now for our community”.

