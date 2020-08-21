BREAKING: Fire reported on north slope of Pikes Peak
Crews say the smoke is very visible to the public.
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new wildfire, Severy Creek Fire, has sparked on the North Slope of Pikes Peak. This is about 11 miles northwest of Colorado Springs.
The fire is 0.10 acre right now, however crews are warning the public smoke is very visible.
“Crews are currently trying to gain access to the fire as it is currently burning in very steep and rugged terrain,” officials said in a Tweet.
3 engines and 1 helicopter are responding right now. The cause of the fire is lightning.
