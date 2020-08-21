BREAKING: Fire reported on north slope of Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new wildfire, Severy Creek Fire, has sparked on the North Slope of Pikes Peak. This is about 11 miles northwest of Colorado Springs.

NEW FIRE: There is a new wildfire on the north slope of Pikes Peak. Here's what we know so far and we will be updating this as things develop this afternoon: Size: 1/10 of an acre Crews: 3 engines, 1 helicopter Closures: none Evacuations: none Posted by KKTV 11 News on Friday, August 21, 2020

The fire is 0.10 acre right now, however crews are warning the public smoke is very visible.

A picture of the Severy Creek Fire burning on the north slope of Pikes Peak. (Pikes Peak and San Isabel National Forest Service)

“Crews are currently trying to gain access to the fire as it is currently burning in very steep and rugged terrain,” officials said in a Tweet.

3 engines and 1 helicopter are responding right now. The cause of the fire is lightning.

